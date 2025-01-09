KTR Refutes ACB's Formula E Corruption Allegations, Calls Case Political Vendetta
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao dismissed corruption allegations by Telangana's ACB over the Formula E race case. He deems the case politically motivated and lacking evidence, accusing the government of seeking to suppress opposition voices. ACB's questioning focused on alleged financial irregularities linked to the February 2023 Hyderabad race.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Member of Legislative Assembly KT Rama Rao has vehemently rejected corruption allegations levied against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Formula E race case. Describing the charges as 'frivolous' and an 'abuse of law process,' KTR faced questioning from the ACB for over seven hours Thursday, with no substantial evidence presented to back the accusations.
KTR alleges that the politically charged and 'illegal' case was initiated as a reprisal for BRS's opposition to the state government. He addressed the media, stating, 'They have no case. It's frivolous and an abuse of the process of law.' The politician claims he was asked repetitive questions nearly 80 times, alleging zero basis for the case.
Highlighting a personal vendetta by the Telangana Chief Minister, KTR argued that his actions as a minister were aimed at elevating Hyderabad's global standing. Accusations, he suggests, are driven by the CM's personal motives. KTR remains committed to challenging the charges legally, asserting that it is a strategy to silence political dissent and opposition.
As the Telangana High Court dismissed his quash petition, KTR dared the ACB to employ a lie detector test, suggesting it should be used on both him and Congress figure Revanth Reddy. Initiated by a December case registration by ACB, KTR and others are alleged to have engaged in financial irregularities surrounding the Formula E race. The Enforcement Directorate has additionally filed a report on the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
