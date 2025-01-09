Sharad Pawar Advocates Building Ideological Cadre for NCP's Future

In a compelling address, NCP chief Sharad Pawar lauded the RSS for its ideological commitment, urging his workers to emulate such dedication. Pawar emphasized the need for the NCP to adhere to the ideological principles of historical reformers and praised the steadfastness of the RSS cadres.

Reflecting on the party's recent electoral setbacks, the former Union Minister highlighted the necessity of better communication with OBC communities, a significant votebank, blaming poor messaging for the NCP's assembly poll losses. He underscored the importance of social engineering to dissolve caste disparities in Marathwada.

Pawar announced strategic changes, including a 50% reservation for new candidates in local elections and an organizational overhaul, aiming to fortify the party's standing. As part of the MVA opposition alliance, these efforts signify a strategic pivot for the NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)