Venezuela's Deepening Political Crisis: Machado Intercepted
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was violently intercepted after her first public appearance in months. The opposition is protesting President Nicolas Maduro's upcoming inauguration amid disputed election claims. Tensions rise as the government threatens arrests and detains activists.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado experienced a violent encounter while leaving a march, marking her first public appearance in several months. The incident was reported by the opposition on social media, illustrating the ongoing tensions in the country.
The protests aim to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, who is set to be sworn in for his third term. According to the opposition, Machado's exit from the march in Chacao was forcibly interrupted, with regime agents allegedly shooting at the motorcycles escorting her.
This clash occurs against a backdrop of disputed electoral claims, with both the opposition and ruling party asserting victory in the previous presidential election. Meanwhile, the government accuses opposition members of plotting against it and threatens more arrests and detentions as Maduro's inauguration nears.
