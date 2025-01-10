Left Menu

Arrest in Venezuela: Machado's Bold Stand

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested after making her first public appearance in months at a protest. The opposition aims to pressurize President Nicolas Maduro on the eve of his third term inauguration. Machado's arrest raises tensions in the country.

Maria Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a prominent figure in Venezuela's opposition, has been arrested, according to reports from VPI TV. The arrest occurred after Machado participated in a protest march, marking her first public appearance in several months.

Opposition members described the detention as a 'violent interception' amid growing tensions in the country. Social media lit up with news of Machado's arrest, which has highlighted the high stakes in Venezuela's political landscape.

This protest is part of a broader effort by the opposition to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro just before he is scheduled to begin his third six-year term. The situation continues to develop, drawing significant attention both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

