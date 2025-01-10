Venezuela's Political Storm: Machado's Detention Sparks Nationwide Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was detained on Thursday during a march in Caracas, marking her first public appearance in months. Her detention has ignited protests nationwide, as opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro's contested re-election.

The government, which sees the opposition as orchestrators of fascist plots, continues to arrest prominent figures. Former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez is among those demanding Machado's immediate release. Despite the government's claims of election victory, opposition groups dispute the results.

Security forces have been deployed across Venezuela to disrupt demonstrations. Many protesters, including retired citizens, are rallying for change, hoping for the return of their expatriated families. State-run media showcased pro-government marches, reflecting the deep divisions within the country.

