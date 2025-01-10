Left Menu

Venezuela's Political Storm: Machado's Detention Sparks Nationwide Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was detained during a march in Caracas, marking her first public outing in months. This sparked nationwide protests against President Nicolas Maduro's government over disputed elections. The government has been accused of suppressing opposition figures, including former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:02 IST
Venezuela's Political Storm: Machado's Detention Sparks Nationwide Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was detained on Thursday during a march in Caracas, marking her first public appearance in months. Her detention has ignited protests nationwide, as opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro's contested re-election.

The government, which sees the opposition as orchestrators of fascist plots, continues to arrest prominent figures. Former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez is among those demanding Machado's immediate release. Despite the government's claims of election victory, opposition groups dispute the results.

Security forces have been deployed across Venezuela to disrupt demonstrations. Many protesters, including retired citizens, are rallying for change, hoping for the return of their expatriated families. State-run media showcased pro-government marches, reflecting the deep divisions within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025