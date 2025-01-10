Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Briefly Detained Amid Protests
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was briefly detained during an anti-government march in Caracas. Her movement, Vente Venezuela, reported gunfire and described her detention as enforced. This incident comes as protests escalate against President Nicolas Maduro ahead of his inauguration.
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was released on Thursday following a brief detention. Her political party, Vente Venezuela, announced the news via social media.
Machado's arrest occurred during an anti-government march in Caracas, marking her first public appearance in months. The event was reportedly marred by gunfire, and Machado was allegedly forced to film several videos during her detention.
As protests intensify nationwide in an eleventh-hour bid to pressure President Nicolas Maduro before his third inauguration, government officials, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, dismissed her arrest as fictitious. Her political ally, Edmundo Gonzalez, demanded her immediate release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
