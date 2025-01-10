Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Overture: High Stakes Meeting with Putin in the Works

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping to address the ongoing war in Ukraine. While this proposal offers hope for resolution, it also sparks concern in Ukraine over potential territorial concessions. The continuation of U.S. aid remains uncertain.

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move that could potentially reshape the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking before a gathering of Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, Trump emphasized the urgency of finding a diplomatic solution, stating that both leaders were eager to meet.

Trump's return to the White House on January 20 has stirred hopes for a peaceful resolution to the war that has ravaged Ukraine since February 2022. However, the possibility of a quick peace deal raises concerns in Kyiv regarding potential territorial concessions to Russia. Trump's advisers have suggested proposals that might permanently cede large parts of Ukraine to Russian control.

The Biden administration has committed over $175 billion in total aid to Ukraine, including $60 billion for security, but Trump's plans to end the conflict are vague. The Kremlin, through Dmitry Peskov, expressed openness to talks but suggested waiting until Trump assumes office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has indicated that Trump's role could be pivotal in resolving the nearly three-year-old conflict.

