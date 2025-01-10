Political Inferno: Wildfires Ignite Controversy in California

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is under fire for her response to devastating wildfires as President-elect Donald Trump points fingers at California Governor Gavin Newsom. The situation has sparked a fierce political clash amid the deadly fires besieging Los Angeles from both directions.

Returning from an official visit to Ghana while the fires broke out, Mayor Bass faced scrutiny over her initial absence. Despite prior weather warnings of extreme fire conditions, she has deflected criticism and emphasized the ongoing efforts to protect lives and properties.

Trump has labeled Bass and Newsom as "incompetent" in handling the crisis. His remarks, echoed by allies including Elon Musk, have politicized the disaster. Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom's administration refutes these claims, focusing on ensuring resources and safety for affected communities.

