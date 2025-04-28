Indus Waters Treaty Suspension Sparks Political Clash

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Monday over his recent comments regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. Thakur accused Congress of being troubled by the Modi government's decision to suspend the treaty, alleging that Soz and similar leaders 'shamelessly defend Pakistan' and sympathize with a 'rogue nation.'

Thakur highlighted Pakistan's history of terrorism as a state policy and supported the government's diplomatic stance. He asserted that the nation's consensus is firmly behind the government's carefully considered measures against Pakistan. He emphasized that India will halt water flow to Pakistan if it continues its hostile actions.

In response, Soz argued against abandoning the treaty, citing its historical success even amid conflicts. He cautioned that any drastic steps could harm Indian territories and stressed the significance of dialogue over military measures. Soz also addressed the tragic Pahalgam attack, advocating a unified national stance that aligns with Prime Minister Modi while maintaining dialogue with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)