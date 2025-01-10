Left Menu

Nvidia Challenges Biden's AI Chip Export Restrictions

Nvidia criticized the Biden administration's proposed AI chip export restrictions, warning such policies could harm the U.S. economy and aid adversaries. The plan aims to prevent enhancing China's military capabilities but may limit global tech access. The IT Industry Council opposes the constraints.

Updated: 10-01-2025 09:53 IST
Nvidia on Thursday condemned a proposed plan by the Biden administration to impose new restrictions on AI chip exports. The company criticized the outgoing U.S. leader for implementing a policy that could adversely impact the U.S. economy and aid adversaries.

The U.S. Commerce Department and the White House have yet to respond to Reuters' requests for comments on this matter. The restrictions focus on preventing the enhancement of China's military capabilities through AI advancements.

Nvidia highlighted that such policies could affect global access to technology and prompt a shift to alternative options worldwide. The IT Industry Council also expressed concerns over arbitrary constraints impacting U.S. tech companies' competitive edge.

