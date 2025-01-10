Sandeep Dikshit Slams AAP's Handling of COVID-19 and Reservation Issues

In a recent statement, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has criticized the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's response during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, condemning their treatment of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dikshit asserted that these individuals were left without food and forced out of Delhi.

Dikshit noted the significant number of people walking on the Agra highway, describing scenes of families struggling without essential supplies. He also commented on the issue of Jaats not being included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list in Delhi, urging the AAP to follow proper procedures instead of merely writing to the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Dikshit remarked on the Trinamool Congress's support for AAP, suggesting it was a strategic move to bolster their position against Congress in Delhi. In contrast, he believes Congress has the potential to challenge AAP locally if they gain power. Meanwhile, criticism from other parties, such as JD(U) and former OBC Commission chairman Chattar Singh, intensified against AAP's reservations policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)