From Gujarat to the Airwaves: Modi's First Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to launch his inaugural podcast episode on Friday, an endeavor hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. In a trailer preceding the release, Modi reminisces about a past speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, acknowledging human fallibility by stating, 'I am also a human, not god.'

The prime minister uses the platform to advocate for the involvement of principled individuals in politics, underscoring that they should approach the field with a mission rather than ambition.

Modi shared the podcast's trailer on social media, expressing hope that listeners will derive as much enjoyment from it as the creators did in making it.

(With inputs from agencies.)