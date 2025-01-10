Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Congress Leaders

In a significant development in Kerala's political landscape, a local court has instructed the police to refrain from arresting Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president N D Appachan until January 15. The court's decision comes as both leaders face charges of abetment to suicide related to the deaths of a party office-bearer, N M Vijayan, and his son.

The court's oral directive was issued in response to anticipatory bail pleas filed by both politicians. Balakrishnan's lawyer emphasized that the MLA was not evading authorities as he is under constant police protection. The legal representative further stated that Balakrishnan has been collaborating fully with the ongoing investigation.

This case has ignited a political storm, with allegations surfacing about a cooperative bank job scam. The ruling CPI(M) has accused Balakrishnan of involvement in fraudulent activities that allegedly led to the tragedy. As the situation unfolds, the court is set to hear detailed arguments on January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)