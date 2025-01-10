Left Menu

Regional Political Parties Report Surges In Donations Amid Transparency Concerns

Regional political parties in India declared over Rs 200 crore in donations for 2022-23, with significant income increases for parties like JMM and JJP. Concerns about transparency and delayed reports to the Election Commission were raised. Corporate donors contributed the majority of funds, highlighting the need for stricter compliance.

Updated: 10-01-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), regional political parties in India reported donations exceeding Rs 200 crore for the financial year 2022-23. Notably, parties such as JMM, JJP, TDP, and TMC experienced substantial increases in their income from donations.

Despite the significant influx of funds, the ADR report underscored transparency issues, including delays in reporting to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and incomplete disclosure of donor details. A total of 2,119 donations amounting to Rs 216.765 crore were analyzed, and only 18 out of 57 parties submitted reports on time.

The analysis also highlighted that corporate entities contributed Rs 169.2 crore, representing 78% of total donations, while individual donors accounted for the remainder. The ADR urged parties to ensure timely and complete financial disclosures and called on the ECI to enforce stricter transparency regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

