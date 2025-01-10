House Sanctions ICC Amid Controversial Warrants
The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrants for Israeli leaders. The move aims to protect U.S. citizens and allies from ICC jurisdiction and demonstrates strong Congressional support for Israel.
In a significant move, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister. The House approved the 'Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act' by 243 to 140 votes, reflecting bipartisan backing with 45 Democrats joining 198 Republicans.
Republicans emphasize the protection of U.S. and allied citizens, including Israelis, who are outside the ICC's jurisdiction. The Act sanctions any foreign individuals involved in ICC investigations, arrests, or prosecutions of Americans or allies. Representative Brian Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, condemned the ICC, labeling it a 'kangaroo court' in a speech supporting the bill.
The action follows previous sanctions imposed and lifted during Trump's and Biden's administrations, respectively. The ICC criticized the potential measures, expressing concerns about undermining court operations. The bill now moves to the Senate, where quick passage has been pledged by Republican leaders before Trump's return to office for another term.
