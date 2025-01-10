Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Swift Engagement with Trump's Administration

Ukraine is anticipating high-level interaction with the incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump. Kyiv aims to foster strong ties, seeking a meeting between President Zelenskiy and Trump to address the ongoing conflict with Russia. A planned visit by envoy Keith Kellogg to Kyiv has been delayed due to legal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:56 IST
Ukraine Seeks Swift Engagement with Trump's Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is eagerly awaiting high-level engagement with Donald Trump's incoming U.S. administration, including a potential meeting between President-elect Trump and Ukraine's own President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This comes as Kyiv promotes a cooperative relationship with Trump, who is expected to work swiftly to resolve Russia's protracted conflict with Ukraine.

For Kyiv, the paramount objective is the establishment of strong connections with Trump, who has indicated a willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite Kyiv's past opposition to Western interactions with Putin, there has been no overt objection to a prospective Trump-Putin meeting.

Informed sources noted that a fact-finding mission to Kyiv by Trump's appointed envoy, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, has been deferred until after Trump's inauguration, due to legal restrictions under the Logan Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025