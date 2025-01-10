Ukraine Seeks Swift Engagement with Trump's Administration

Ukraine is eagerly awaiting high-level engagement with Donald Trump's incoming U.S. administration, including a potential meeting between President-elect Trump and Ukraine's own President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This comes as Kyiv promotes a cooperative relationship with Trump, who is expected to work swiftly to resolve Russia's protracted conflict with Ukraine.

For Kyiv, the paramount objective is the establishment of strong connections with Trump, who has indicated a willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite Kyiv's past opposition to Western interactions with Putin, there has been no overt objection to a prospective Trump-Putin meeting.

Informed sources noted that a fact-finding mission to Kyiv by Trump's appointed envoy, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, has been deferred until after Trump's inauguration, due to legal restrictions under the Logan Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)