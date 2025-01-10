Ukraine Seeks Swift Engagement with Trump's Administration
Ukraine is anticipating high-level interaction with the incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump. Kyiv aims to foster strong ties, seeking a meeting between President Zelenskiy and Trump to address the ongoing conflict with Russia. A planned visit by envoy Keith Kellogg to Kyiv has been delayed due to legal constraints.
Ukraine is eagerly awaiting high-level engagement with Donald Trump's incoming U.S. administration, including a potential meeting between President-elect Trump and Ukraine's own President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This comes as Kyiv promotes a cooperative relationship with Trump, who is expected to work swiftly to resolve Russia's protracted conflict with Ukraine.
For Kyiv, the paramount objective is the establishment of strong connections with Trump, who has indicated a willingness to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite Kyiv's past opposition to Western interactions with Putin, there has been no overt objection to a prospective Trump-Putin meeting.
Informed sources noted that a fact-finding mission to Kyiv by Trump's appointed envoy, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, has been deferred until after Trump's inauguration, due to legal restrictions under the Logan Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)