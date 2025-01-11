Venezuela's Ongoing Struggle: Maduro's Controversial Inauguration Sparks Global Outcry

The controversial inauguration of Nicolas Maduro as President of Venezuela has sparked a wave of mixed emotions among his opponents, ranging from cautious optimism to deep disappointment. Despite credible evidence suggesting his electoral defeat, Maduro stood unchallenged, taking the presidential oath in Caracas on Friday.

Opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez, who had promised to overthrow Maduro, expressed hope in their social media messages. They highlighted perceived injustices and vowed continued resistance despite recent setbacks. International observers noted that public backing for Maduro's claim is scant amid mounting evidence and geopolitical disapproval.

The ceremony underscored growing isolation around Maduro's government, with sanctions from major global powers and opposition figures persistent in their struggle for change. Despite internal disillusionment, Maduro's supporters remained jubilant, celebrating his self-declared victory, while opponents grappled with the harsh reality of another six years under his rule.

