AAP's New Leadership Ushers in Development for Jalandhar
Vineet Dhir of the Aam Aadmi Party is the newly elected mayor of Jalandhar, with Balbir Singh Bittu Dhillon as senior deputy mayor and Malkeet Singh as deputy mayor. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence in the new leadership, emphasizing that Jalandhar's development will be prioritized under AAP's guidance.
In a significant political move, Vineet Dhir from the Aam Aadmi Party secured the mayoral position for Jalandhar Municipal Corporation on Saturday. This election marks a new era for the city under AAP's leadership.
Balbir Singh Bittu Dhillon and Malkeet Singh have taken on roles as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. Their election comes after a decisive victory in the city's municipal polls, where AAP emerged victorious in 38 out of 85 wards, cementing their influence in the region.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended his congratulations to the newly elected figures, expressing the state's commitment to Jalandhar's swift development. AAP's state president Aman Arora echoed these sentiments, highlighting the trust Jalandhar's citizens placed in their party during the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
