High-Stakes Diplomacy: Mossad Joins Gaza Ceasefire Talks

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the deployment of David Barnea, director of the Mossad, to participate in ceasefire negotiations in Qatar. This move signifies a potential turning point in attempts to resolve the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Barnea's involvement indicates that high-level Israeli officials, capable of authorizing agreements, are now actively engaged in the talks. The presence of senior leadership suggests increasing seriousness in the discussions focused on achieving peace in the region.

With just one brief ceasefire in 15 months of conflict, the negotiations—mediated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar—have faced repeated setbacks. As the death toll surpasses 46,000, the stakes of these talks have never been higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)