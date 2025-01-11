Left Menu

Kurdish Peace Talks: A New Chapter in Turkey's 40-Year Conflict

A delegation from Turkiye's pro-Kurdish political party met jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas in a step towards ending a 40-year conflict. The meeting, following a rendezvous with PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, ignites hopes for peace amidst political repression and prompts calls for disarmament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:39 IST
Kurdish Peace Talks: A New Chapter in Turkey's 40-Year Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A key delegation from Turkiye's pro-Kurdish political faction held a significant meeting with incarcerated Kurdish figure Selahattin Demirtas, marking a new move to resolve the nation's longstanding conflict. The meeting, announced by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), signifies rising hopes for tranquility in a nation scarred by four decades of ethnic strife.

This meeting follows another pivotal discussion held two weeks prior with Abdullah Ocalan, the detained leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), illustrating a concerted effort to mend entrenched divisions. Ocalan, still influential among many Kurds despite a lengthy imprisonment, has signaled readiness to assist in reinvigorating peace dialogues.

In his public statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the disbandment of PKK militants, reinforcing the nation's resilience in the face of increasing regional tensions. Political figures like Devlet Bahceli have even suggested potential parole for Ocalan, contingent on a renunciation of violence, an idea tacitly supported by Erdogan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025