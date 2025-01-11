Kurdish Peace Talks: A New Chapter in Turkey's 40-Year Conflict

A key delegation from Turkiye's pro-Kurdish political faction held a significant meeting with incarcerated Kurdish figure Selahattin Demirtas, marking a new move to resolve the nation's longstanding conflict. The meeting, announced by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), signifies rising hopes for tranquility in a nation scarred by four decades of ethnic strife.

This meeting follows another pivotal discussion held two weeks prior with Abdullah Ocalan, the detained leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), illustrating a concerted effort to mend entrenched divisions. Ocalan, still influential among many Kurds despite a lengthy imprisonment, has signaled readiness to assist in reinvigorating peace dialogues.

In his public statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the disbandment of PKK militants, reinforcing the nation's resilience in the face of increasing regional tensions. Political figures like Devlet Bahceli have even suggested potential parole for Ocalan, contingent on a renunciation of violence, an idea tacitly supported by Erdogan.

