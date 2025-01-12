Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Anti-Semitic Crimes Escalate in New South Wales

An attempted arson at a Sydney synagogue marks a rise in anti-Semitic crimes in New South Wales, according to Premier Chris Minns. The incident follows a series of similar attacks, including graffiti and arson, in Sydney and Melbourne. Police actions and community support are increasing in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 05:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An arson attempt at a Sydney synagogue has led to increased concern over escalating anti-Semitic crimes in New South Wales. State Premier Chris Minns highlighted the severity of the situation after police classified the incident as attempted arson.

Over the past year, Australia has witnessed numerous anti-Semitic incidents. These include graffiti vandalism across Sydney and an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue, which police identified as a terrorist act. The latest Sydney event involved anti-Semitic graffiti and an arson attempt at a Newtown synagogue.

State police commissioner Karen Webb announced that counter-terrorism command is now overseeing the investigation, indicating the heightened seriousness of these incidents. Additional resources are being allocated to probe the attacks, which have alarmed the Jewish community. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the crimes, urging societal unity against intolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

