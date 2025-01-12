Left Menu

Crisis in Maharashtra: Unity Needed to Restore Peace

Sharad Pawar discusses with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ways to alleviate social tensions following the murder of a sarpanch and death of a Dalit youth. The incidents have sparked inter-community protests. Despite political differences, Pawar emphasizes the need for collective action to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-01-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 08:54 IST
NCP leader Sharad Pawar has engaged in discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the heightened social tensions in Beed and Parbhani districts. The region is on edge following the murder of a village sarpanch and the death of a Dalit youth while in custody.

The killing of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Massajog village, has created a political storm in the state. A key suspect linked to a related extortion case is allegedly connected to state minister Dhananjay Munde, intensifying the political controversy between ruling and opposition parties.

The incidents have led to public outcry and fears of caste-based conflicts. Pawar cited the need for unity and cooperation among the state's leaders and citizens, drawing parallels with past crises such as the Latur earthquake and Mumbai serial blasts, to resolve the tensions peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

