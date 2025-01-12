BJP Criticizes AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections
The BJP has accused the AAP government of failing to fulfill its 2020 election promises in Delhi. Senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri targeted AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, alleging luxurious living and ineffective governance. Criticism extends to AAP's governance in Punjab, highlighting unfulfilled drug policy promises.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, accusing the administration of failing to deliver on critical election promises made in 2020.
During a press conference at the BJP's central office, senior party leader and former Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri outlined a series of unfulfilled commitments by AAP, including cleaning the Yamuna and tackling Delhi's pollution crisis. Puri dismissed AAP's governance as a campaign of deceit spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal.
Furthermore, Puri raised issues regarding the AAP's governance in Punjab, claiming the failure to combat drug problems, with drugs flourishing under AAP leadership. The BJP vows to highlight these shortcomings as Delhi approaches its February 5 election date.
