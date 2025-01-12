Left Menu

Tense Parliamentary Polls in Comoros Amid Allegations and Boycott Calls

The people of Comoros headed to the polls to elect a 33-seat parliament amid allegations of irregularities and fear of political dynasties. President Azali Assoumani's opponents suspect potential political succession plans involving his son. Some opposition parties have called for a boycott, but others see participation as a protest.

Voters in Comoros turned out on Sunday to cast their ballots in an election for the 33-seat parliament of the Indian Ocean nation. This follows the controversial re-election of President Azali Assoumani, with opposition leaders alleging pervasive electoral irregularities.

Official sources from the ruling party have categorically denied such claims. Polls opened early, with over 338,000 registered voters participating in the electoral process. The last parliamentary elections in the archipelago took place in January 2020.

The election saw nearly 100 candidates approved by the Supreme Court. Opponents of President Assoumani accuse him of potential bias, as they believe he is grooming his son for leadership. Some opposition parties called for a boycott, though others argue participation could highlight governmental weaknesses.

