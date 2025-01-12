Biden Races Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal
President Joe Biden and his national security team are striving to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal before he leaves office. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha with daily updates indicating progress, although obstacles remain, primarily from Hamas. Vice President-elect JD Vance anticipates an agreement soon.
President Joe Biden's imminent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes as the administration pushes for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. U.S. officials are racing to secure this agreement before Biden's term concludes on January 20.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed progress in talks hosted in Doha, with both Israeli and Palestinian representatives expressing optimism. Despite nearing a resolution, challenges persist, particularly due to Hamas' position.
With Vice President-elect JD Vance expecting a potential announcement in Biden's final days, the administration remains focused on achieving peace in the Middle East by utilizing every remaining day in office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
