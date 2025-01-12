Biden Races Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

President Joe Biden's imminent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes as the administration pushes for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. U.S. officials are racing to secure this agreement before Biden's term concludes on January 20.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed progress in talks hosted in Doha, with both Israeli and Palestinian representatives expressing optimism. Despite nearing a resolution, challenges persist, particularly due to Hamas' position.

With Vice President-elect JD Vance expecting a potential announcement in Biden's final days, the administration remains focused on achieving peace in the Middle East by utilizing every remaining day in office.

