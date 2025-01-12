Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Faces Backlash Over Delhi Candidate List

Resentment within the BJP has emerged due to the Delhi Assembly polls candidate list, leading to protests outside the Delhi unit office. Outgoing MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, initially denied a ticket, threatened rebellion but later agreed to stand from Mustafabad. Discontent was also reported among Delhi BJP's Scheduled Castes Morcha leaders over candidate distributions.

Discontent erupted within the BJP on Sunday regarding the allocation of tickets for the Delhi Assembly polls, culminating in a protest outside the party's Delhi office. Outgoing MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, originally excluded from the nominee list for Karawal Nagar, threatened rebellion but was pacified with a candidacy offer from Mustafabad.

Protests were staged by Tughlakabad constituents who opposed the chosen candidate. The election strategy and internal disagreements highlight mounting challenges for the BJP in securing a political resurgence in Delhi. The party aims to overturn its previous electoral losses against the Aam Aadmi Party by rallying its disgruntled members ahead of the upcoming election.

Aside from Bisht's reconciliation, there was significant disapproval among the Delhi BJP's Scheduled Castes Morcha leaders who felt sidelined in the candidate selection process. Amid tensions, BJP officials emphasized discipline and unity as the party strives for victory in the forthcoming elections on February 5th, with results expected on February 8th.

