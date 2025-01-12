Left Menu

Kyiv Ready for North Korean Soldier Exchange in Unique Diplomatic Move

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's readiness to exchange captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia. He indicated more captured North Korean soldiers are expected over time. Zelenskiy communicated this through the social media platform X, urging a swap with Kim Jong Un.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:47 IST
Kyiv Ready for North Korean Soldier Exchange in Unique Diplomatic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Kyiv is poised to negotiate the exchange of captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians detained in Russia. The president addressed the unusual diplomatic proposal on social media, emphasizing its potential significance.

According to Zelenskiy, the capture of North Korean soldiers marks only the beginning, with expectations of more soon entering Ukrainian custody. The timing aligns with heightened tensions as Ukrainian forces continue their operations in the conflict.

The communication was delivered via the social media platform X, where Zelenskiy called on North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to arrange the exchange, highlighting the urgent need to repatriate Ukrainians held in Russian captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025