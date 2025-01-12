Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Kyiv is poised to negotiate the exchange of captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians detained in Russia. The president addressed the unusual diplomatic proposal on social media, emphasizing its potential significance.

According to Zelenskiy, the capture of North Korean soldiers marks only the beginning, with expectations of more soon entering Ukrainian custody. The timing aligns with heightened tensions as Ukrainian forces continue their operations in the conflict.

The communication was delivered via the social media platform X, where Zelenskiy called on North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to arrange the exchange, highlighting the urgent need to repatriate Ukrainians held in Russian captivity.

