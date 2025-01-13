Zoran Milanovic Secures Landslide Victory for Croatia's Presidency

In a sweeping victory, Croatia's opposition-backed President, Zoran Milanovic, clinched re-election with nearly 74% support, outmatching his opponent from the ruling conservative party, Dragan Primorac, who garnered just 26% according to near-final results.

Milanovic's win strengthens his position against the influential Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, amid ongoing political friction. Despite the largely ceremonial nature of the presidency, Milanovic's re-election could impact Croatia's political landscape, emboldening him in his critiques against Western influence and policy.

The election highlights Croatia's internal strife, including high inflation and corruption controversies, and was prompted by Milanovic failing to achieve an outright majority in initial voting rounds. His firm stance against sending troops to Ukraine further fuels debates over Croatia's international role.

(With inputs from agencies.)