Syria's Path to Recovery: Will Sanctions Be Eased?

European Union foreign ministers plan to gather in late January to consider relieving sanctions on Syria, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief. This potential change is contingent on Syria's recent leaders conducting an inclusive political transition following the overthrow of former president Bashar Assad last month.

During a meeting in Riyadh with top European and Middle Eastern diplomats, Kaja Kallas expressed support for lifting sanctions, which could help Syria recover from a 14-year civil war. Saudi Arabia echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that continued sanctions might undermine Syria's rebuilding efforts.

Apprehension remains due to the former insurgents' Islamist connections. These former rebels, now leading an interim government, vow to initiate a comprehensive national dialogue in Syria. The EU foreign ministers will assess sanction relief options during their meeting on January 27 in Brussels.

