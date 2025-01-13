Left Menu

Syria's Path to Recovery: Will Sanctions Be Eased?

European Union foreign ministers are set to meet in January to discuss easing sanctions on Syria. This potential easing hinges on Syria's new leadership starting a political transition after Bashar Assad's ousting. Saudi Arabia and other nations call for relief to aid Syria's recovery from civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-01-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 02:43 IST
Syria's Path to Recovery: Will Sanctions Be Eased?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

European Union foreign ministers plan to gather in late January to consider relieving sanctions on Syria, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief. This potential change is contingent on Syria's recent leaders conducting an inclusive political transition following the overthrow of former president Bashar Assad last month.

During a meeting in Riyadh with top European and Middle Eastern diplomats, Kaja Kallas expressed support for lifting sanctions, which could help Syria recover from a 14-year civil war. Saudi Arabia echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that continued sanctions might undermine Syria's rebuilding efforts.

Apprehension remains due to the former insurgents' Islamist connections. These former rebels, now leading an interim government, vow to initiate a comprehensive national dialogue in Syria. The EU foreign ministers will assess sanction relief options during their meeting on January 27 in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025