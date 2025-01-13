Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Dalit Outreach Aims for Electoral Gains in Delhi

The BJP hopes to improve its performance in Dalit-populated Delhi constituencies through a focused outreach campaign. Previously, the party failed to win SC reserved seats. A network of 18,000 workers and senior leaders have engaged the community, and numerous conventions are held to strengthen ties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching an ambitious campaign to boost its performance in Dalit-majority urban constituencies in Delhi, party leaders have announced. Relying on a sustained outreach strategy, the party hopes to improve its standing ahead of the February 5 assembly polls.

In previous election cycles, the BJP has struggled in the 12 reserved Scheduled Caste (SC) constituencies, not winning more than two or three seats. Present efforts focus on these areas and others, relying heavily on an extensive network of 'Vistarak' agents to establish voter connections.

The campaign has involved over 18,000 active workers, and has centered on personal outreach through assemblies and conventionequipping the party with a stronger voter base. Despite previous losses to the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP hopes this direct engagement will secure electoral victories this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

