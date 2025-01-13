P V Anvar Resigns from Kerala Legislature, Joins Trinamool Congress

In a significant political move, P V Anvar, a Kerala legislator, has resigned from his position as the MLA of Nilambur constituency. This development follows Anvar's recent affiliation with the Trinamool Congress after severing ties with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) a few months back.

Anvar confirmed his resignation during a meeting with Speaker A N Shamseer at the Legislative Assembly complex. His resignation marks his transition to his new role as the state coordinator for the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress.

Addressing the media post-resignation, Anvar declared his decision not to contest the upcoming by-election in Nilambur. Instead, he extended his support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and advocated for a Christian candidate from the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)