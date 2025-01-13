Congress Aims for Delhi Revival with 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has asserted the significance of the party in ensuring a thriving Delhi, especially with the forthcoming Delhi Assembly Polls on February 5. Emphasizing the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' in a recent social media post, Ramesh underscored the scheme's potential to meet essential needs and bolster health security for residents.

On January 8, Congress officially unveiled the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', which promises a considerable Rs 25 lakh health cover per family. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the initiative at a press conference, dubbing it a 'game changer' for Delhi. He highlighted its similarities to Rajasthan's successful 'Chiranjeevi Yojana' and expressed optimism regarding its implementation in the capital.

Despite Congress's enthusiasm for the scheme and the apparent shift in the political climate, the proposal has drawn criticism from the opposition. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai remarked on Congress's dwindling trust among voters, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra questioned the selective rollout of the scheme. With Delhi's political landscape shifting and upcoming elections, the Congress party seeks to regain its standing after recent electoral setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)