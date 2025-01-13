Ceasefire Quest: The Israel-Hamas Peace Challenge

US and Arab negotiators have made headway in discussions aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, although a final agreement has not been established, officials reported on Monday.

Officials from multiple countries have acknowledged significant progress, noting the upcoming days as critical in stopping over 15 months of intense fighting that has plunged the Middle East into deeper instability.

Despite this breakthrough, negotiators face unresolved issues involving hostages and military disengagement, which each side must address before any agreement can proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)