Ceasefire Quest: The Israel-Hamas Peace Challenge
Efforts by US and Arab negotiators to broker a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict have seen progress, but hurdles remain. Both sides are considering a phased approach, with discussions on hostages' release and military withdrawal ongoing. Leadership approval is awaited for any potential deal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
US and Arab negotiators have made headway in discussions aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, although a final agreement has not been established, officials reported on Monday.
Officials from multiple countries have acknowledged significant progress, noting the upcoming days as critical in stopping over 15 months of intense fighting that has plunged the Middle East into deeper instability.
Despite this breakthrough, negotiators face unresolved issues involving hostages and military disengagement, which each side must address before any agreement can proceed.
