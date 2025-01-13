Qatar Mediates Final Ceasefire Draft Between Israel and Hamas
Qatar has presented a final draft for a ceasefire and hostage release between Israel and Hamas, aiming to conclude the Gaza conflict. A breakthrough occurred in Doha after discussions involving Israeli and Qatari leaders and Trump's envoy.
Qatar has presented Israel and Hamas with a final draft for a ceasefire and hostage release, aiming to halt the ongoing war in Gaza. This development was disclosed by an official briefed on the negotiations.
A significant breakthrough was achieved in Doha after midnight. These critical talks involved Israeli intelligence leaders, President-elect Trump's Middle East envoy, and Qatar's prime minister, according to the source.
The discussions have been closely followed by stakeholders around the world, hoping for a peaceful resolution. Editing was conducted by the Dubai Newsroom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
