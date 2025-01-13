Anticipating a Historic Putin-Trump Dialogue

The Kremlin announced on Monday that there are currently no specific arrangements made for an anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States President-elect Donald Trump. However, both parties exhibit a shared understanding and political interest in conducting this future dialogue.

Over the weekend, a senior adviser from Trump's team disclosed that a call between Trump and Putin is slated to happen in the coming days or weeks. This potential communication underscores the efforts to establish an initial rapport and address pressing international concerns.

Despite the lack of set plans, the prospect of a meeting is supported by the evident political will from both sides, illustrating a significant step towards bilateral discussions between the two nations' leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)