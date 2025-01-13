Kremlin Highlights Security Guarantees in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Talks
The Kremlin indicates that security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine are crucial for any future peace settlement. President Putin remains open to discussions, including with the U.S., to secure an end to the ongoing conflict, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:02 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin underscored on Monday the importance of security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine as a central component of any potential agreement between the conflicted parties.
President Vladimir Putin, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reiterated Russia's openness to engage with all countries, including the United States, to facilitate an end to the ongoing conflict.
Peskov's comments at a press briefing highlight Moscow's readiness to explore diplomatic avenues to resolve tensions, emphasizing the critical nature of security discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- security guarantees
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- settlement
- Putin
- United States
- peace talks
- Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin's Tumultuous 2024: Power Plays, International Challenges, and Unexpected Twists
Conflict Escalates: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Hospital
Gaza Crisis: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Impact
Assam Forms Anti-Depredation Squads to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict
Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict