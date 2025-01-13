Kremlin Highlights Security Guarantees in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Talks

The Kremlin underscored on Monday the importance of security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine as a central component of any potential agreement between the conflicted parties.

President Vladimir Putin, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reiterated Russia's openness to engage with all countries, including the United States, to facilitate an end to the ongoing conflict.

Peskov's comments at a press briefing highlight Moscow's readiness to explore diplomatic avenues to resolve tensions, emphasizing the critical nature of security discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)