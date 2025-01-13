Promises of Prosperity: Modi's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing his commitment to promises made to the region. Inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel, Modi highlighted the tunnel's strategic importance and discussed ongoing development, tourism, and connectivity projects. He assured that the region is on a path to prosperity and transformation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, assuring that the right actions will come in due course.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, Modi focused on development, tourism, and connectivity. The 6.5-km tunnel, costing Rs 2,700 crore, is set to enhance all-weather access between Srinagar and Sonamarg, bypassing routes prone to landslides.
Highlighting the tunnel's strategic importance, Modi expressed optimism about the region's growing tourism sector and prosperous future. In attendance were Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
