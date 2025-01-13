Left Menu

Currency Conundrum: Ethical Dilemmas in Rajya Sabha

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed disappointment over unclaimed currency notes found in the Rajya Sabha. The incident involving Rs 500 notes, discovered at Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi's seat, raised ethical questions. Dhankhar highlighted the lack of a historical ethics committee and MPs' adherence to party lines.

Currency
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing disclosure, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar shared his deep concern about the unclaimed currency notes found in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting an ethical conundrum that rocked the parliamentary sessions.

Discovered in early December, the wad of Rs 500 notes left on Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi's seat prompted a stir, with MPs trading accusations and calling for security investigations. Singhvi suggested preventive measures to thwart illicit activities.

At a recent book launch, Dhankhar lamented the absence of a historical ethics committee and noted how party directives often overshadow MPs' personal convictions during House sessions, exacerbating ethical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

