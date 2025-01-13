Israel-Hamas Peace Talks: Inch by Inch Towards a Ceasefire

Israel and Hamas are reportedly moving closer to a phased ceasefire agreement, though finalizing a deal remains elusive. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, marked by a deadly offensive by Israel, has persisted for over 15 months.

Indirect negotiations, initiated to end hostilities and secure the release of hostages, have been mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. These talks face major sticking points, such as the specifics of an exchange deal and the potential withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Despite these hurdles, officials acknowledge progress, citing a critical window in the coming days that could conclude the prolonged conflict. The international community watches closely, anticipating a breakthrough that could stabilize the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)