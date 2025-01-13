Left Menu

Israel-Hamas Peace Talks: Inch by Inch Towards a Ceasefire

Israel and Hamas are approaching a potential ceasefire agreement, though significant obstacles remain. With the mediation of the US, Qatar, and Egypt, talks have been ongoing for over a year but repeatedly stall due to critical issues like prisoner exchange and military withdrawal. Recent progress gives hope for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel and Hamas are reportedly moving closer to a phased ceasefire agreement, though finalizing a deal remains elusive. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, marked by a deadly offensive by Israel, has persisted for over 15 months.

Indirect negotiations, initiated to end hostilities and secure the release of hostages, have been mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. These talks face major sticking points, such as the specifics of an exchange deal and the potential withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Despite these hurdles, officials acknowledge progress, citing a critical window in the coming days that could conclude the prolonged conflict. The international community watches closely, anticipating a breakthrough that could stabilize the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

