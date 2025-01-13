Political Tensions Rise: BRS MLA Faces Multiple Charges
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy faces three legal charges after a confrontation at a district review committee meeting with Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar. Sanjay Kumar, recently switched to Congress, accused Reddy of obstruction and abuse. The police have launched an investigation following multiple complaints.
Tensions flared during a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar, leading to three cases against BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy on Monday. The conflict arose following a heated exchange between Reddy and Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar.
The confrontation was sparked when Reddy questioned Kumar about his political allegiance, leading to an escalating verbal clash. Sanjay Kumar, who transitioned from Bharat Rashtra Samithi to Congress in June 2024, filed a complaint with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, alleging obstruction and abuse during the meeting.
Further complaints were lodged against Kaushik Reddy by the PA of Kumar, the Karimnagar Revenue Divisional Officer, and Karimnagar District Library Chairman Sattu Mallesham, accusing him of causing disruptions. The police have registered three cases under the relevant sections, and investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
