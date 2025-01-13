Karnataka's Financial Struggle: Chief Minister's Call to Action

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of betraying the state by allotting a mere Rs 6,310 crore out of a total Rs 1,73,030 crore earmarked for Indian states.

The Chief Minister criticized local BJP leaders for failing to advocate for Karnataka's fair share, accusing them of prioritizing praise for Prime Minister Modi over the needs of their constituents.

Despite Karnataka's substantial GDP contributions and commendable performance in GST revenue, Siddaramaiah claims the state is being sidelined in terms of federal tax sharing, rallying citizens to demand their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)