Karnataka's Financial Struggle: Chief Minister's Call to Action

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses the BJP-led Centre of underfunding the state with only Rs 6,310 crore from a Rs 1,73,030 crore allocation. He criticizes Karnataka BJP leaders for their silence and urges resilience against perceived financial bias, advocating for fair allocation based on Karnataka's significant contributions to the GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:13 IST
Karnataka's Financial Struggle: Chief Minister's Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of betraying the state by allotting a mere Rs 6,310 crore out of a total Rs 1,73,030 crore earmarked for Indian states.

The Chief Minister criticized local BJP leaders for failing to advocate for Karnataka's fair share, accusing them of prioritizing praise for Prime Minister Modi over the needs of their constituents.

Despite Karnataka's substantial GDP contributions and commendable performance in GST revenue, Siddaramaiah claims the state is being sidelined in terms of federal tax sharing, rallying citizens to demand their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

