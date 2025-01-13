Left Menu

Delhi MLA Mohinder Goyal Tied to Immigration Racket Controversy

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal faced police questioning over alleged ties to an illegal immigration syndicate in Delhi. Documents with Goyal's signature were found linked to the racket helping illegal Bangladeshi immigrants obtain fake IDs. The political tussle intensifies amid upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal appeared before the Anti-Auto Theft Squad in Delhi following two notices regarding his alleged involvement in an illegal immigration syndicate. This development comes amidst heightened political tension in the capital.

Goyal, representing Rithala, faced questioning due to documents found with his signature, linked to a syndicate producing fake Aadhaar cards and voter IDs for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The racket was exposed in December with the arrest of 11 suspects, including Bangladeshis in India illicitly.

The issue heated up political rivalries, with BJP criticizing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's silence and AAP accusing BJP, particularly Amit Shah, of failing to control immigration. They allege BJP misuses agencies against opposition leaders before polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

