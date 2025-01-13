Delhi MLA Mohinder Goyal Tied to Immigration Racket Controversy

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal appeared before the Anti-Auto Theft Squad in Delhi following two notices regarding his alleged involvement in an illegal immigration syndicate. This development comes amidst heightened political tension in the capital.

Goyal, representing Rithala, faced questioning due to documents found with his signature, linked to a syndicate producing fake Aadhaar cards and voter IDs for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The racket was exposed in December with the arrest of 11 suspects, including Bangladeshis in India illicitly.

The issue heated up political rivalries, with BJP criticizing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's silence and AAP accusing BJP, particularly Amit Shah, of failing to control immigration. They allege BJP misuses agencies against opposition leaders before polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)