Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies for BJP: Unyielding Development and Security

With the urban local body elections approaching in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is vigorously campaigning for BJP candidates. A significant public turnout at his rally has further bolstered his confidence in their victory.

Dhami assures voters that the 'triple engine' of BJP-led administrations at the central, state, and local levels will maintain the state's developmental momentum. Highlighting major projects such as the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line and the Chardham road project, he underscores their potential to boost Uttarakhand's economy.

Emphasizing his governance credentials, Dhami cites pioneering policies like the Uniform Civil Code and strict anti-copying and anti-conversion laws. In a call to action, he urges voters to support BJP, dismissing independent candidates as a 'waste' of votes and contrasting BJP's actions with Congress's alleged shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)