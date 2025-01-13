Left Menu

Political Rifts: Digvijaya Singh Calls Jyotiraditya Scindia a 'Child'

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh described Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as a 'child', following Scindia's remarks against him. Singh highlighted his past role in bringing Jyotiraditya's father, Madhavrao, into Congress. The comments come amid ongoing tension and allegations of corruption in the MP Transport Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:49 IST
Political Rifts: Digvijaya Singh Calls Jyotiraditya Scindia a 'Child'
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing political spat, Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh dismissed recent critiques by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, characterizing the latter as merely a 'child'. These statements underscore the historical tensions between two political families.

Singh, a seasoned politician, emphasized his instrumental role in introducing Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya's father, to the Congress and key figures like Sanjay and Indira Gandhi. He asserted that the senior Scindia earned substantial respect, holding key positions such as Union Minister and Party General Secretary.

The current discord follows Digvijaya Singh's letter to PM Narendra Modi, demanding an investigation into alleged corruption within the MP Transport Department. This confrontation has reignited historical grievances, with Singh accusing Scindia of consistently targeting his political legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025