Political Rifts: Digvijaya Singh Calls Jyotiraditya Scindia a 'Child'

In an ongoing political spat, Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh dismissed recent critiques by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, characterizing the latter as merely a 'child'. These statements underscore the historical tensions between two political families.

Singh, a seasoned politician, emphasized his instrumental role in introducing Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya's father, to the Congress and key figures like Sanjay and Indira Gandhi. He asserted that the senior Scindia earned substantial respect, holding key positions such as Union Minister and Party General Secretary.

The current discord follows Digvijaya Singh's letter to PM Narendra Modi, demanding an investigation into alleged corruption within the MP Transport Department. This confrontation has reignited historical grievances, with Singh accusing Scindia of consistently targeting his political legacy.

