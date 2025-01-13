Left Menu

CAG Report Controversy: Delhi Polls and Puri's Criticism

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the AAP government for not placing CAG reports before the Delhi Assembly. He emphasized that delaying their presentation raises questions about the government's integrity. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections may witness repercussions for AAP’s actions regarding the national auditor’s findings.

Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the AAP on Monday following the Delhi High Court's observations regarding the party's delay in presenting CAG reports to the Assembly. Puri asserted voters would respond negatively in the upcoming capital polls for AAP's alleged suppression of findings from the national auditor.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition by BJP MLAs, underscored that the CAG reports concerning city administration should have been promptly discussed in the Assembly. The court accused the Delhi government of hesitation that casts doubt on its intentions.

Puri stated the AAP should have relayed the reports to the Assembly speaker and the lieutenant governor immediately. He suggested that the anticipated court ruling and election results could both deliver setbacks to AAP due to its handling of the CAG findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

