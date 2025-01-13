Congress Challenges AAP's Campaign Spending Amid Allegations

In the heated battleground of the New Delhi assembly constituency, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit has launched a scathing critique of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's crowdfunding campaign. Dikshit highlighted concerns regarding the Aam Aadmi Party's alleged overspending, notably claiming that the party is expending between Rs 500 to 700 on each volunteer, with each booth reportedly deploying 11 to 12 volunteers.

The Congress leader raised concerns over these expenditures, which he claims amount to Rs 3-4 crore per constituency, substantially surpassing the Election Commission's Rs 40 lakh spending cap per candidate. This controversy casts a shadow over Atishi, who recently raised over Rs 15 lakh through an online platform, aiming for a Rs 40 lakh campaign fund.

Further intensifying the political drama, Dikshit criticized AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of deceit regarding BJP's alleged land dealings for the Shakur Basti slum. The allegations were refuted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, escalating the ongoing war of words as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)