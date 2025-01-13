Left Menu

Venezuela Seeks Arrest of Opposition Figure Leopoldo Lopez

Venezuela's attorney general has requested an arrest warrant and Interpol notice for opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who resides in Spain. This follows Lopez's recent criticisms of President Maduro and suggestions for military intervention in Venezuela. Lopez is accused of inciting violence, treason, and conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:52 IST
Venezuela Seeks Arrest of Opposition Figure Leopoldo Lopez

Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek Saab, announced on Monday that his office has requested an arrest warrant and an Interpol notice against opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez. Lopez has been residing in Spain for several years after spending time in detention in Venezuela.

The request follows Lopez's recent remarks criticizing President Nicolas Maduro's government, particularly during opposition protests against Maduro's third inauguration. On social media platform X, Lopez referred to a proposal by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, suggesting that a military intervention in Venezuela should be "seriously considered."

Attorney General Saab stated that Lopez is being investigated on charges including instigating the use of arms against the state, treason, conspiracy, and criminal association. These comments were made during a broadcast on state television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025