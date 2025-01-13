Venezuela Seeks Arrest of Opposition Figure Leopoldo Lopez
Venezuela's attorney general has requested an arrest warrant and Interpol notice for opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who resides in Spain. This follows Lopez's recent criticisms of President Maduro and suggestions for military intervention in Venezuela. Lopez is accused of inciting violence, treason, and conspiracy.
Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek Saab, announced on Monday that his office has requested an arrest warrant and an Interpol notice against opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez. Lopez has been residing in Spain for several years after spending time in detention in Venezuela.
The request follows Lopez's recent remarks criticizing President Nicolas Maduro's government, particularly during opposition protests against Maduro's third inauguration. On social media platform X, Lopez referred to a proposal by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, suggesting that a military intervention in Venezuela should be "seriously considered."
Attorney General Saab stated that Lopez is being investigated on charges including instigating the use of arms against the state, treason, conspiracy, and criminal association. These comments were made during a broadcast on state television.
(With inputs from agencies.)
