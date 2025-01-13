Venezuela Seeks Arrest of Opposition Figure Leopoldo Lopez

Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek Saab, announced on Monday that his office has requested an arrest warrant and an Interpol notice against opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez. Lopez has been residing in Spain for several years after spending time in detention in Venezuela.

The request follows Lopez's recent remarks criticizing President Nicolas Maduro's government, particularly during opposition protests against Maduro's third inauguration. On social media platform X, Lopez referred to a proposal by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, suggesting that a military intervention in Venezuela should be "seriously considered."

Attorney General Saab stated that Lopez is being investigated on charges including instigating the use of arms against the state, treason, conspiracy, and criminal association. These comments were made during a broadcast on state television.

