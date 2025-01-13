Vote Transfer Sparks Fresh Political Battle in Delhi Elections

The Election Commission of India has approved the transfer of AAP leader Awadh Ojha's voter registration, allowing him to contest the Patparganj seat in Delhi, announced AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. This decision comes after a meeting between the AAP delegation and ECI officials to discuss the matter.

Earlier, Kejriwal accused the Electoral Office of intentionally obstructing Ojha's nomination by unlawfully advancing the vote transfer deadline. He also made accusations against BJP's Parvesh Verma, of allegedly bribing voters with cash and gifts to influence the election outcome.

As both parties prepare for Delhi's approaching elections, tensions escalate with further accusations. In response to these allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal, suggesting that his accusations were baseless and borne out of desperation due to anticipated electoral losses.

