Political Clash: BJP vs. AAP on CAG Reports
The BJP has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of violating constitutional principles by failing to table CAG reports in the Delhi assembly. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized AAP's governance, while AAP countered the allegations, stating the reports have been sent for tabling. The dispute highlights political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The ongoing political tussle between the BJP and the AAP reached new heights as the BJP questioned AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's adherence to constitutional responsibilities.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Kejriwal of failing to table crucial CAG reports, suggesting a deliberate evasion of accountability, an allegation swiftly denied by the AAP.
The AAP responded by accusing the BJP of manufacturing false narratives, insisting that the reports were already sent for legislative review, indicative of deep-rooted political rifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Sparks Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise Amid Conspiracy Allegations in Karnataka
Croatia Votes Amid Political Tensions: Milanovic Seeks Second Term
Electoral Roll Controversy Heats Up Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025
Cremation Controversy: Political Tensions Over Manmohan Singh's Final Journey