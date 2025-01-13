Left Menu

Political Clash: BJP vs. AAP on CAG Reports

The BJP has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of violating constitutional principles by failing to table CAG reports in the Delhi assembly. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized AAP's governance, while AAP countered the allegations, stating the reports have been sent for tabling. The dispute highlights political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:25 IST
The ongoing political tussle between the BJP and the AAP reached new heights as the BJP questioned AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's adherence to constitutional responsibilities.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Kejriwal of failing to table crucial CAG reports, suggesting a deliberate evasion of accountability, an allegation swiftly denied by the AAP.

The AAP responded by accusing the BJP of manufacturing false narratives, insisting that the reports were already sent for legislative review, indicative of deep-rooted political rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

