Political Clash: BJP vs. AAP on CAG Reports

The ongoing political tussle between the BJP and the AAP reached new heights as the BJP questioned AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's adherence to constitutional responsibilities.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Kejriwal of failing to table crucial CAG reports, suggesting a deliberate evasion of accountability, an allegation swiftly denied by the AAP.

The AAP responded by accusing the BJP of manufacturing false narratives, insisting that the reports were already sent for legislative review, indicative of deep-rooted political rifts.

