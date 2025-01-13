Venezuela's Opposition Faces New Challenges Amid Political Turmoil

The political tensions in Venezuela have escalated as attorney general Tarek Saab announced that his office has requested an arrest warrant and an Interpol red notice against opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez. Lopez, a vocal critic of President Nicolas Maduro, has been living in Spain since 2020 following years of detention in Venezuela.

The opposition protests, which follow Maduro's recent inauguration for a contested third term, have seen Lopez criticize the government. On social media, he supported former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe's suggestion of military intervention in Venezuela, fueling allegations of treason and conspiracy against him.

The Venezuelan government's stance has been met with international skepticism, particularly after the 2024 election results, contested by the opposition. While official sources declared Maduro the winner, opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claims a landslide victory, recognized by some countries. Amidst this turmoil, major opposition figures, including Gonzalez, have fled or gone into hiding, further complicating Venezuela's political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)